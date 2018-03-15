Home > Tv > Tv News
Gauahar to launch her clothing line on mother's birthday

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Mar 2018

Mumbai: Actress Gauahar Khan has chosen her mother's birthday on Thursday to launch her clothing line.

Gauahar, who credits her mother for her sense of style, said the plan was always to launch the collection on an appropriate day.

She said, "What better day it could be than my mom's birthday as she has been my ultimate fashionista since my childhood. As a kid, I used to always admire the way our mom dressed us up.”

"Even though we had a humble living but my mom would make sure that she would not make her kids step out of the house without socks and shoes and also clips in my hair. My sense of style comes a lot from my mother and the way she kept us. Her saris would mesmerise everybody around her and I used to always take pride in the way my mom carried her personality in any outfit she wore be it nightwear or saris,” added Gauahar.

(Source: IANS)

