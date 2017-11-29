Gaurav Chakrabarty and Ridhima Ghosh tie the knot

Congratulations and celebrations!

Actors Gaurav Chakrabarty and Ridhima Ghosh got married.

The celebrity couple, who were dating for a long time, tied the knot yesterday in the presence of family, friends and of course, Tollywood celebrities.

Gaurav and Ridhima were seen opposite each other in films like Rang Milanti and Laptop and the TV series Byomkesh. However, it was the film Rang Milanti that played an important role in bringing them close to each other. Earlier in an interview with TellyChakkar, Ridhima had said, “We are in a relationship since our Rang Milanti days. And that is why each scene of the film is very important to me.”

Tolly celebs like director Kaushik Ganguly and actors Abir Chatterjee, Saurav Das and Anindita Bose who were present at the occasion also wished the couple on Twitter.

Here check out their tweets-

TellyChakkar wishes Gaurav and Ridhima a very happy married life.