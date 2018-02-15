Gaurav Pandey and Kushal Punjabi join Akshara Hassan in Tamanna

Mumbai: TellyChakkar was the first one to report about Frames Media collaborating with OTT platform Viu to make their first web original. We reported about Bollywood beauty Sneha Ullal being approached for the same series titled 'Tamanna.' Now as per the latest updates film actress, Akshara Hassan has replaced Ullal. “Due to dates and monetary issues, Sneha backed out at the last moment,” a source explained.

TellyChakkar has got some more scoop from the digital series. Indian actor Gaurav Pandey is most likely to play the male protagonist. He will most probably sign the papers in the coming few days. He will play the character of a struggling documentary filmmaker Dhruv. The role will be of a boy-next door. The actor got prominence because of his character in the Dulhania series (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania). The hot lad is not new to the web space and has been part of series like Man’s World (2015) and Yo Ke Hua Bro (2017).

The makers have also finalized TV actor Kushal Punjabi for an integral role. He will play a character names Kaizad. The hot lad started his career as a dancer cum model and is a professional in Modern Jazz. Keeping in mind his niche in dancing, it seems he is a perfect choice for the original which is set in the backdrop of dancing. As per our last report, Student Of The Year fame Mansi Rach will also be a part and essay the role of Jackky.

If everything falls in place the project will go on floors from 5 March. We couldn't reach out to any of the above-mentioned names for more details.

