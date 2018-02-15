Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Gaurav Pandey and Kushal Punjabi join Akshara Hassan in Tamanna

Vinay MR Mishra's picture
By Vinay MR Mishra
15 Feb 2018 06:17 PM

Mumbai: TellyChakkar was the first one to report about Frames Media collaborating with OTT platform Viu to make their first web original. We reported about Bollywood beauty Sneha Ullal being approached for the same series titled 'Tamanna.' Now as per the latest updates film actress, Akshara Hassan has replaced Ullal. “Due to dates and monetary issues, Sneha backed out at the last moment,” a source explained.

TellyChakkar has got some more scoop from the digital series. Indian actor Gaurav Pandey is most likely to play the male protagonist. He will most probably sign the papers in the coming few days. He will play the character of a struggling documentary filmmaker Dhruv. The role will be of a boy-next door. The actor got prominence because of his character in the Dulhania series (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania). The hot lad is not new to the web space and has been part of series like Man’s World (2015) and Yo Ke Hua Bro (2017).

(Also Read: Sneha Ullal to make her digital debut with Tamanna; SOTY fame Manasi joins the team)

The makers have also finalized TV actor Kushal Punjabi for an integral role. He will play a character names Kaizad. The hot lad started his career as a dancer cum model and is a professional in Modern Jazz. Keeping in mind his niche in dancing, it seems he is a perfect choice for the original which is set in the backdrop of dancing. As per our last report, Student Of The Year fame Mansi Rach will also be a part and essay the role of Jackky.

If everything falls in place the project will go on floors from 5 March. We couldn't reach out to any of the above-mentioned names for more details.

Meanwhile keep reading TellyChakkar for all the latest happenings of the TV world.

Tags > Tamanna, Web original, Akshara Hassan, Gaurav Pandey, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Man’s World, Yo Ke Hua Bro, Student of the Year, Mansi Rach,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Salman Khan shoots for Discovery Jeet's...

Salman Khan shoots for Discovery Jeet's Comedy High School
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Sudeepa Singh
Sudeepa Singh
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Shaminn
Shaminn
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days