Gaurav Sareen, Daya Shankar Pandey and Ashu Sharma NOT a part of Gudiya Ki Shaadi

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
11 Jul 2019 12:56 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the television world.

We exclusively reported about Essel Vision Productions coming up with a new show on &TV titled Gudiya Ki Shaadi (read here: ).

We also reported about Gaurav Sareen, Sarika Bahroliya, and Ashu Sharma being roped in for the show

(Read here: Gaurav Sareen roped in for &TV’s Gudiya Ki Shaadi; Ashu Sharma roped in for &TV's Gudiya Ki Shaadi).

Now, the latest update is that as per our sources, Gaurav, Ashu, and Daya Shankar Panday will not be part of the show.

Our sources informed us that the decision is mutual and that the makers are now looking for other options for the show.

The rest of the cast is currently shooting in Chanderi for the show.

(Also Read: Samta Sagar bags &TV’s upcoming show Gudiya Ki Shaadi; Newbie Sarika Bahroliya joins Gaurav Sareen to play the lead in &TV’s Gudiya Ki Shaadi).

past seven days