Gaurav Sareen, Daya Shankar Pandey and Ashu Sharma NOT a part of Gudiya Ki Shaadi

We exclusively reported about Essel Vision Productions coming up with a new show on &TV titled Gudiya Ki Shaadi.



We also reported about Gaurav Sareen, Sarika Bahroliya, and Ashu Sharma being roped in for the show

Gaurav Sareen, Ashu Sharma, and Daya Shankar Panday were initially roped in for the show.



Now, the latest update is that as per our sources, Gaurav, Ashu, and Daya Shankar Panday will not be part of the show.



Our sources informed us that the decision is mutual and that the makers are now looking for other options for the show.



The rest of the cast is currently shooting in Chanderi for the show.



