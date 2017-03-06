Gaurav turns a year older today: T-town pours wishes on Twitter

Time to sing the birthday song for Gaurav Chakrabarty as the actor turns a year older today (6 March)!

Gaurav, who is the son of ace actors Sabyasachi Chakrabarty and Mithu Chakrabarty, is known for his powerful acting.

The actor fits himself with ease in films as well as TV shows.

He is best known for the Bengali musical TV series Gaaner Oparey and later went on to showcase his mettle in films like Rang Milanti, Laptop, Highway, Apur Panchali, and Double Feluda to name a few.

He has also successfully pulled off the character of sleuth Byomkesh in Colors Bangla's Byomkesh Bakshi.

On his special day, Gaurav has received warm birthday wishes from his Tollywood friends on Twitter.

Check out how his industry friends have wished him on his birthday-

Happy birthday @C_Gaurav many happy returns of the day.god bless n lots of love pic.twitter.com/2fAqjbmVSt — Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) March 6, 2017

Happy birthday my favourite @C_Gaurav & let this year be a very special year for you brother..love you! — Abir Chatterjee (@itsmeabir) March 6, 2017

Wishing you a very happy birthday @C_Gaurav ... cheers!!! — Paoli Dam (@paoli_d) March 6, 2017

Hey @C_Gaurav happy birthday dear.. lotsa love — Jeet (@jeet30) March 6, 2017

Happy birthday Dear @C_Gaurav stay blessed — rajchoco (@iamrajchoco) March 6, 2017

Happiest birthday to the man i look up to....the nicest gentleman around. Rise & shine @C_Gaurav ,love you. — Anindya Chatterjee (@andyact) March 6, 2017

Happy bday to the bestestt guy that I knw, u r literally 1 in a million, welcome to the 30 club Nikki @C_Gaurav @RidhimaGhosh pic.twitter.com/W4xCrrPTkl — anindita (@bose_anindita10) March 6, 2017