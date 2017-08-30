Gear up to enjoy some cute romantic moments in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz produced by 4 Lions.

The show which essays three beautiful love stories have an exciting track in store for its viewers to watch.

In the recent episodes, the audiences witnessed some beautiful moments between Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna). Their lavish wedding is being planned and the preparations have started in full swing.

At the same time Shivaay and Annika are planning tricks to unite Gauri (Shrenu Parikh) and Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh).

According to our sources, in the forthcoming episode, for one of the wedding rituals dadi will send Gauri and Omkara to buy an idol. Shivaay had advised Gauri to behave with Omkara in a haughty manner and on the other hand Anika advised Omkara to appreciate Gauri and behave nicely with her. Because of advices pouring in from all corners, both are not ready to go out shopping with each other.

However, they will finally go out and will end up facing a lot of difficulties to buy the fated idol.

Meanwhile, they would be hopping from one store to the other in search of the ideal idol and in the process they will end up coming close to each other and a few romantically intimate moments will ensue.

Isn’t that lovely? It sure is!

We can't wait to get to know the fate of their love life!