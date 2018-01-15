Home > Tv > Tv News
Gauri to die? Shocking twists ahead in Kaal Bhairav

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jan 2018 07:14 PM

Star Bharat’s Kaal Bhairav Rahasya has been keeping its audience engaged with its gripping storyline. The series produced by Diamond Pictures will soon see another intriguing tale.

In the coming episodes, the makers will portray that the leading lady, Gauri (Sargun Kaur) will be in a situation of life and death. As per the upcoming sequence, in a series of events followed by an explosion, the villagers will assume that Gauri is dead.

However, the next day it will be revealed that Gauri is indeed alive, but there’s a twist. Gauri will be found sitting in front of the Kaal Bhairav’s temple and she won’t be normal anymore. She will turn silent and numb after the incident.

Furthermore, we’ve learned that a new order will be passed in the village. Everyone will be asked to put a small idol of Kaal Bhairav in front of their house. The idol which will bleed and demand a sacrifice of life. “If an idol in front of the house bleeds, one member of the family will have to sacrifice their life,” a source revealed.

Many lives will be sacrificed after the whole new ordeal. It seems like there are many shocking twists ahead in the thriller show. 

Star Bharat, Kaal Bhairav Rahasya, Sargun Kaur, Diamond Pictures

