Gauri Sharma roped in for Creative Eye’s Love Aaj Kal

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about Creative Eye’s upcoming web-series on ZEE5.

We broke the news about the web-show featuring Paras Kalnawat, Angad Hasija, and Ankita Sharma in the lead roles

The series, which was earlier titled Ishq Aaj Kal, is now called Love Aaj Kal. The story will revolve around the youth.

The latest news we have heard is that the makers have roped in TV actress Gauri Sharma. Her character will get murdered, and the story will begin thereon.

We buzzed Gauri, but she remained unavailable for a comment.

The project will also feature actors Kavita Ghai, Shagun Jaswal, Pooja Rathi, Abhishek Singh, and Smitha Mohan in pivotal roles

