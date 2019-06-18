News

Gauri Sharma roped in for Creative Eye’s Love Aaj Kal

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
18 Jun 2019 06:50 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about Creative Eye’s upcoming web-series on ZEE5.

We broke the news about the web-show featuring Paras Kalnawat, Angad Hasija, and Ankita Sharma in the lead roles

(Read hereParas Kalnawat, Angad Hasija and Ankita Sharma in ZEE5’s next Ishq Aaj Kal).

The series, which was earlier titled Ishq Aaj Kal, is now called Love Aaj Kal. The story will revolve around the youth.

The latest news we have heard is that the makers have roped in TV actress Gauri Sharma. Her character will get murdered, and the story will begin thereon.

We buzzed Gauri, but she remained unavailable for a comment.

The project will also feature actors Kavita Ghai, Shagun Jaswal, Pooja Rathi, Abhishek Singh, and Smitha Mohan in pivotal roles

(Read hereKavita Ghai roped in for ZEE5’s next titled Ishq Aaj KalPooja Rathi, Abhishek Singh and Smitha Mohan to feature in ZEE5's Ishq Aaj Kal).  

