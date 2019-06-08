Gautam Gulati roped in for ALTBalaji’s M.O.M

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with some interesting updates from the digital world.



ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series titled Mission over Mars is quite an anticipated project with its stellar star cast.



The series is an intriguing narrative on a quartet of brilliant women scientists who chart the journey of ISA's (Indian Space Agency) Mission over Mars right from inception to execution. Playing a pivotal role as one of the four women scientists are none other than the brilliant Sakshi Tanwar, who is well known for her splendid roles in daily soaps like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.



The web-show will also feature talented actress Mona Singh of Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin fame and actresses Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh.



TellyChakkar has learned that Bigg Boss season 8 winner Gautam Gulati will also be a part of the project and will have a pivot role to portray.



We couldn’t get through Gautam for a comment.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.