News

Gautam Gulati roped in for ALTBalaji’s M.O.M

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
08 Jun 2019 02:17 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with some interesting updates from the digital world. 

ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series titled Mission over Mars is quite an anticipated project with its stellar star cast. 

The series is an intriguing narrative on a quartet of brilliant women scientists who chart the journey of ISA's (Indian Space Agency) Mission over Mars right from inception to execution. Playing a pivotal role as one of the four women scientists are none other than the brilliant Sakshi Tanwar, who is well known for her splendid roles in daily soaps like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

The web-show will also feature talented actress Mona Singh of Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin fame and actresses Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh.

TellyChakkar has learned that Bigg Boss season 8 winner Gautam Gulati will also be a part of the project and will have a pivot role to portray.

We couldn’t get through Gautam for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Tellychakkar.com, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, ALTBalaji, M.O.M, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Nidhi Singh, Palomi Ghosh,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Harshad Arora
Harshad Arora
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Shaminn
Shaminn
Anshul Singh
Anshul Singh
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Dev Anand
Dev Anand
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Aasma Siddique
Aasma Siddique
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan

past seven days