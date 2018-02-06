Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy gets hitched

Mumbai: The year 2017 saw many celebrity couples getting hitched like Virat-Anushka, Bharti-Harsh, Aashka-Brent and many others. The new Jodi to join the doubles club is the soulful couple, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy.

The couple found love on the sets of Sony TV’s mythological drama Suryaputra Karn. Their relationship bloomed and they decided to take it to the next level by exchanging rings. And then they tied the knot in the royal locales of Rajasthan.

Gautam Rode, who broke hearts of many fans by tying the knot, made a grand entry in a maroon vintage car in a royal style and set the bars high in a Rajputani style.

Here check out-

The wedding rituals of Gautam and Pankhuri were a treat to watch. The actor seemed gleeful and joyous while grooving to the beats of music. His family and friends seemed equally enthralled.

Their friends and family enjoying the ‘Varr Mala’ ritual…Have a look...

Gautam and Pankhuri recreated Dil Diyaan Gallan from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s starrer Tiger Zinda Hai and the duo looked dreamy as a couple while grooving to the romantic number during their ring exchange ceremony.

TellyChakkar wishes years of togetherness and happiness to the newly-wed.