Gautam Rode debuts on this famous application

MUMBAI: Gautam Rode is one of the most successful actors on television. He rose to fame with his performance in Saraswatichandra and became a household name. The actor as a massive fan following. He broke a million hearts when he tied the knot with television actress Pankhuri Awasthy last year.

Well, as most of us know, the TikTok app is quite a rage on social media. Many celebrities use it and upload funny videos on their social media accounts. The latest actor to join the bandwagon is none other than Gautam.

Gautam shared TikToks video and said that he was forced to do one by his wife Pankhuri. In the other, he told his wife that he is getting better in it.

