News

Gautam Rode debuts on this famous application

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jun 2019 07:19 PM

MUMBAI: Gautam Rode is one of the most successful actors on television. He rose to fame with his performance in Saraswatichandra and became a household name. The actor as a massive fan following. He broke a million hearts when he tied the knot with television actress Pankhuri Awasthy last year.

Well, as most of us know, the TikTok app is quite a rage on social media. Many celebrities use it and upload funny videos on their social media accounts. The latest actor to join the bandwagon is none other than Gautam.

Gautam shared TikToks video and said that he was forced to do one by his wife Pankhuri. In the other, he told his wife that he is getting better in it.

Check the post below.

View this post on Instagram

I am getting better at it @pankhuri313

A post shared by Gautam Rode (@rodegautam) on

Tags > Gautam Rode, Saraswatichandra, TikTok app, Many celebrities, Pankhuri Awasthi,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Zee TV's Aghori

Launch of Zee TV's Aghori
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan
Amit Sareen
Amit Sareen
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Sameeksha Sud
Sameeksha Sud
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Rajat Barmecha
Rajat Barmecha
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson

past seven days