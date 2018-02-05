Gautam Rode & Pankhuri Awasthy’s 'Dil Diyan Gallan' was no less than a fairytale affair

Tinsel town’s lovely couple Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy, are all set to tie the knot very soon.

Love blossomed between the two on the sets of Sony TV’s mythological drama Suryaputra Karn and they decided to take their relationship to another level by exchanging rings.

The lovely couple is all set to tie the knot in the coming days in the royal locales of Rajasthan.

The wedding rituals of Gautam and Pankhuri are going on in full swing and they had their Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony yesterday (4 February).

The Tinsel town is going gaga over the couple’s look and dance performance for the ceremony, which turned out to be the highlight of the occasion.

Gautam and Pankhuri recreated Dil Diyaan Gallan from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s starrer Tiger Zinda Hai and the duo looked dreamy as a couple while grooving on the romantic number.

Gautam looked dapper in a Black suit while Pankhuri looked no less than a fairy in a Pink gown.

Have a look at their pictures below –

Such a fairytale affair! Isn’t it?

TellyChakkar wishes the couple lots of love and happiness.