Gayu and Samarth's happy union in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Naira is trying her best to expose Puru Mama. Moreover, Naira and Dadi have a clash in opinions.



Gayu and Samarth are happy. Finally, Naira has made Dadi realize her mistake. Dadi had said that she would accept Gayu only if she aborts the baby before the marriage. Naira was against this and made Dadi understand what a grave mistake it would be to kill an unborn baby.



Now, it’s a happy union for Gayu and Samarth.



Meanwhile, Puru Mama tries to get closer to Naira during Gayu and Samrath’s marriage.



It will be interesting to see how Naira saves herself from him. How will Kartik react after knowing the truth?