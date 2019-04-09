News

Gayu and Samarth's happy union in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Apr 2019 12:42 PM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Naira is trying her best to expose Puru Mama. Moreover, Naira and Dadi have a clash in opinions.

Gayu and Samarth are happy. Finally, Naira has made Dadi realize her mistake. Dadi had said that she would accept Gayu only if she aborts the baby before the marriage. Naira was against this and made Dadi understand what a grave mistake it would be to kill an unborn baby.

Now, it’s a happy union for Gayu and Samarth.

Meanwhile, Puru Mama tries to get closer to Naira during Gayu and Samrath’s marriage.

It will be interesting to see how Naira saves herself from him. How will Kartik react after knowing the truth?
Tags > Gayu, Samarth, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik, Naira, Kirti, Naksh, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs grace the launch of music video starring...

Celebs grace the launch of music video starring Rohan and Avneet
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Shaminn
Shaminn
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Anshul Singh
Anshul Singh

past seven days