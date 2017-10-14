Abhishek Kapur is one talented and multi-faceted actor!

Not only does he entertain the masses essaying the character of Sameer Luthra in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms) but he has also done a music single titled, ‘Zaroori Hai’ which he is very proud of! Infact, this music single turned out to be lucky for him as while he was shooting for the video, he received a confirmation on being a part of the Zee TV show.

He averred, “We shot the music video in Surat, Gujarat and my experience was fantastic! My first shot in the music video was in a Dargah and coincidently it was at the same time that I got a confirmation call for Kundali Bhagya.”

Talking about the video, Abhishek said, “This is a Sufi song which has been sung by Krishna Beaura and directed by Birenjyoti. I am excited and hopeful that the audience likes it. The reason why I chose to be a part of this project was because as an actor, one wants to do different things and music videos are back in trend! Infact, I could not refuse to be a part of this project as the song was so beautiful.”

Check out the promo link of the video below -

The video releases on 19 October.