Gear up for a BIG TWIST in Colors’ Choti Sardarni!

Colors' Choti Sardarni will soon witness high-voltage drama.



As seen so far, Harleen, Sarab, Gulwand, Param, Yuvi, and Khushi come together, and Harleen is seen questioning why Meher did not visit them. Jagya mentions that he asked her not to come because he wanted to see if the proposal was good enough for her or not. Subsequently, Bitu and Rana get drunk, and the former, in an intoxicated state, expresses how getting Meher married is a political gimmick.



As the episodes progress, Kulwant Kaur and family will be happy, dancing, and excited as they fix Meher's marriage with Sarabjit and come back home. Unaware about all this, Meher is surprised and shocked to see everyone so happy and dancing to the tunes of dhol and nagada.



While Meher assumes that everything is over and that she has no option, her brother Jagga will come to her rescue and will revolt against their mother. He puts his foot down and says that nobody can get Meher married without her consent.



Will Jagga be able to take a stand for Meher and support her throughout? Let’s wait and watch!