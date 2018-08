MUMBAI: Savitri Devi College & Hospital on Colors will soon see some high-voltage drama in its upcoming episodes.



Sanchi wants to name the prohibited room of the hospital after her father, but Mr. Malhotra will refuse to do so. Meanwhile, a small kid comes to the hospital for an appendix operation.



The child spots a balloon, and while trying to fetch it, he enters the restricted room.



What will happen next? Let's wait and watch!