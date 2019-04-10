News

Gear up for a HOLI SPECIAL track in Colors’ Naagin 3!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2019 07:24 PM
MUMBAI: We all know what a blast the ensemble cast of Naagin 3 has while shooting for the supernatural show.

Actors Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Rakshanda Khan, and the others often keep posting minute-to-minute updates on social media.

And now, it looks like Naagin 3 is soon going to have a Holi special track. Anita, who is good friends with Pearl and Surbhi, came together to pose for an Instagram post wishing people a happy Holi.

Anita was the first one to get ready for the shot, and the team had quite a blast shooting for the sequence.

Take a look.


Meanwhile, the show has been an out-and-out entertainer and a weekend blockbuster in the supernatural space on television.

Although fans were initially disappointed about Mouni's exit from the third season of the series, the show succeeded in winning hearts with storyline and characters. Bela and Mahir have been most adored and admired for the way they unitedly stopped the evil forces from intruding in their lives. Moreover, the romance between the two has been loved by the viewers.

How excited are you to watch the Holi special episodes on Naagin 3? Let us know in the comments section below!
Tags > Naagin 3, Colors tv, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Rakshanda Khan, Holi special track, Instagram Post, TellyChakkar,

past seven days