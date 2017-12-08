Hot Downloads

Gear up for Sachin Tyagi's melodious treat in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

08 Dec 2017 04:51 PM

Actors are always keen on exploring their horizons. It is not just acting that keeps the creative souls ticking. 

Popular actor Sachin Tyagi, who is currently seen as Manish in Director’s Kut Productions’ popular series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that airs on Star Plus, has lent his voice for an upcoming sequence of the show.

Our source informs us that, the viewers will soon be witnessing celebrations galore in the upcoming episodes as the track will revolve around the marriage anniversary of Manish and Suvarna (Parul Chauhan).

We hear, Manish will be seen dedicating a song to Suvarna and Sachin Tyagi who essays the role of Manish has sung the song in his own voice.

Sounds exciting! Isn’t it?

When we contacted Sachin, he told TellyChakkar, “Yes, they wanted me to sing the song and it was mutually decided and happened. I received good feedback from everyone.”

Here’s an exclusive sneak peek into the song sung by Sachin –

Are you guys excited for this track? Do share your thoughts with us.

