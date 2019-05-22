News

Gear up for the BIGGEST TWIST in Star Plus’ Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna!

MUMBAI: As seen in the episodes so far, Jhanvi almost gets killed, but she manages to save herself. Soon, she gets a call from the blackmailer demanding a hefty amount for sparing her life. However, Jhanvi threatens and warns the blackmailer to reveal his real face in front of her.

Soon, there will be instances where the Mittal family’s driver will be seen behaving mysteriously. He will be spotted by Ishani in the bedroom, who questions him about his presence in the house. The driver tells her that he is there to collect Jhanvi’s saree as she wanted it dry cleaned. Ishani later confronts Jhanvi about it. Jhanvi is baffled as had not communicated any such thing to him.

Eventually, in the episodes ahead, it will finally be revealed that the blackmailer is none other than the driver!

A source informs us, 'The driver will happen to find out Jhanvi’s real identity when he will visit her college and see Jhanvi’s photograph tagged as Pooja. Jhanvi will track him down, and it will be interesting to see how he gets exposed.'

past seven days