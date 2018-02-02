Geeta Kapoor spills the beans about her ideal man

Mumbai, 02 February 2018: The ace choreographer Geeta Kapoor has spilled some beans about marriage in the upcoming ‘Shaadi special’ episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s Super hit kids dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 2. The talented professional, who has made many dance to her tunes (as a choreographer), is singing the la la song these days for her dream love. She recently revealed a few qualities which she is expecting from her ideal man.

While describing the qualities of her ideal man the ace choreographer, who is popularly known as Geeta Ma, shares, “I am looking for somebody who will understand me and my family and someone with whom I can spend the rest of my life with and who will love me intensely. He should be tall, dark & handsome as well. He should understand my love for all my children and not stop me from spending time with all my children, contestants and choreographers. He should also love all my children.”

Well, we wish you all the very best Geeta Ma for finding your perfect match. Watch how the contestants will enthrall the audience through their performances explaining the different aspects about marriage. The viewers will also see how Shilpa Shetty Kundra gets nostalgic about her marriage with her husband Raj Kundra.