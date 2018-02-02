Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Geeta Kapoor spills the beans about her ideal man

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Feb 2018 02:38 PM

Mumbai, 02 February 2018: The ace choreographer Geeta Kapoor has spilled some beans about marriage in the upcoming ‘Shaadi special’ episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s Super hit kids dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 2. The talented professional, who has made many dance to her tunes (as a choreographer), is singing the la la song these days for her dream love. She recently revealed a few qualities which she is expecting from her ideal man.

While describing the qualities of her ideal man the ace choreographer, who is popularly known as Geeta Ma, shares, “I am looking for somebody who will understand me and my family and someone with whom I can spend the rest of my life with and who will love me intensely. He should be tall, dark & handsome as well. He should understand my love for all my children and not stop me from spending time with all my children, contestants and choreographers. He should also love all my children.”

What do think about Geeta Kapoor?

Well, we wish you all the very best Geeta Ma for finding your perfect match.  Watch how the contestants will enthrall the audience through their performances explaining the different aspects about marriage. The viewers will also see how Shilpa Shetty Kundra gets nostalgic about her marriage with her husband Raj Kundra. 

Tags > Geeta Kapoor, Sony Entertainment Television, Super Dancer chapter 2, Raj Kundra, choreographer, Shaadi special,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Zee TV's Kaleerein

Launch of Zee TV's Kaleerein
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Ravi Bhatia
Ravi Bhatia
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Jasmin Bhasin
Jasmin Bhasin
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Hina Khan
Tuesday Thought
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Preetika Rao
Preetika Rao

poll

Which unusual jodi do you think looks the best?

Which unusual jodi do you think looks the best?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which cutie do you miss watching on TV?

Which cutie do you miss watching on TV?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days