Geetanjali to DIE in Star Plus’ Koi Laut ke Aaya Hai

In a surprising twist, viewers will get to see the real face of Abhimanyu (Shoaib Ibrahim), who would have pretended to fall in love with Geetanjali (Surbhi Jyoti), but will in real, would want to destroy her and Rishabh (Sharad Kelkar).

Now, in the upcoming twists of series audience will witness the arrival of Abhimanyu's parents Bhavani (Sudesh Berry) and Kalyani (Mita Vashisht). Also a major twist will be seen wherein Ratna (Nivedita Bhattacharya) and Kavya (Sreejita De) would also be part of the plan. They would further plan to kill Geetanjali and send few men to do the job.

But Bhavani will manage to convince Abhimanyu to take charge and kill Geetanjali. But as soon as he will reachher house, he will be shocked to see her lying dead.

Shared a source, “Abhimanyu would not know how to react to this sudden development and would further be scared to find Rishabh (Sharad Kelkar) approaching the room. He would plan to leave the house immediately.”

Rishabh, on his part will be shattered to find his younger sister dead. He will call the police and vow to avenge her death from Abhimanyu.

We called the actors but they refrained from commenting on the upcoming developments.

