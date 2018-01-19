Home > Tv > Tv News
Geetanjali Mishra joins the cast of Sony TV’s Prithvi Vallabh

Anwesha Kamal's picture
By Anwesha Kamal
19 Jan 2018 04:25 PM

Sony TV’s magnum opus Prithvi Vallabh is set to hit the screens pretty soon!

The show has already garnered a lot of attention because of its stellar cast and the scale of the show. The series is set to mark the return of Ashish Sharma and Sonarika Bhadoria as main leads along with a good bunch of talented and popular names from the television fraternity.

Now we are here to update our readers with one more popular name from the industry who is playing a key role in the upcoming show.

Our source informed us that actress Geetanjali Mishra, who was last seen on shows like Rang Rasiya, Chandra Nandini and many more, has been roped in to play a key role in Prithvi Vallabh

Geetanjali will be seen as Laxmidevi, who will be introduced as Mrinal’s (Sonarika Bhadoria) bhabhi. She will be a seen portraying a negative role.

We tried reaching out to Geetanjali but she remained unavailable for comments.

