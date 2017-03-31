Geetanjali to SLAP Rajveer in Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai

Weekend drama Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai will soon bring some piping hot drama for viewers!

The Star Plus show by Sphereorigins will present a thrilling storyline wherein Geetanjali (Surbhi Jyoti) on the hunt for Abhimanyu’s (Shoaib Ibrahim) murderer will meet a washerman who will ask her to meet his son in order to get a clue.

But before Geetanjali would be able to reach him, he will be brutally murdered. The killer will also leave behind a message for Geetanjali to stop her hunt.

Pheww! That’s scary, isn’t it?

Shared a source, “Things will further get ugly when the family will decide to take a lie detecting test in order to prove that the kid Priyam is lying. But things will turn difficult when Rishabh (Sharad Kelkar) will be proved wrong.”

While trying to defend Rishabh and unraveling Priyam’s truth, Rajveer (Shaleen Malhotra) will barge in and confront Geetanjali.

Priyam, once again will play a trick and tell Geetanjali that Rajveer has always been jealous of Abhimanyu and had even tried to kill him.

Shocked with the information, Geetanjali will slap Rajveer and blame him for killing Abhimanyu.

Has Rajveer really killed Abhimanyu? Or is it a trick?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

