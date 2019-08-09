News

Geetika Vidya joins Anup Soni in web series based on Sino-Indian War

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
09 Aug 2019 05:41 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the digital world.

Recently, we reported about a web series being made based on the Sino-Indian War. The makers are pitching to major OTT platforms, and the series is likely to stream on Hotstar.

A source close to the project revealed that the web series have been shot in a phenomenal manner, keeping the minutest of details from the era in mind.

We also wrote that Anup Soni, who had been associated with Crime Patrol for several years before he decided to take a break and focus on other projects, has been locked to play a meaty role in the series.

Now, the latest update is that actress Geetika Vidya has also been roped in to play a pivotal role in it. Geetika is known for her spectacular performance in Netflix's Soni. She was also seen in Romeo Akbar Walter.

As per sources, the series will be directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, who is credited with directing Vaastav: The Reality, Astitva, and Viruddh... Family Comes First, among others.

We couldn't connect with Geetika for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Geetika Vidya, Anup Soni, OTT platforms, web series, Crime Patrol, Romeo Akbar Walter, Vaastav: The Reality, Astitva, Viruddh... Family Comes First,

