South film actress Gehana Vasisth who has been making sensational revelations against Arshi Khan and other Bigg Boss Season 11 contestants today made the most sensational revelation of all.

In an exclusive interview to the media, Gehana Vasisth said, “Priyank Sharma is a dog. He is an ass-licker who can even sleep around for work. He is totally shameless, spineless and morals-less (sic). He is a blot on humanity. Insaniyat ke naam par ek dhabba hein, Priyank Sharma.”

But after a few hours, she outdid herself and tweeted another #PolKhol, claiming that Priyank Sharma has a sexual harassment or molestation case registered against him in Delhi.

Gehana Vasisth said that she will reveal more details about this case tomorrow.

After this outburst, we did not probe her for more, but an emotionally upset and angry Gehana Vasisth has promised to reveal more about Priyank Sharma tomorrow.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Priyank Sharma, Sapna Choudhary and possibly Colors TV and Endemol by Arshi Khan’s publicist Flynn Remedios.