Generation leap in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

MUMBAI: Star Plus TV serial Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is finally going to take a generation leap.



Amyra has accepted Kulfi as her real sister, while Sikandar gets justice for Nimrat.



Lovely has been arrested for Nimrat's murder, and Amyra also supports his decision.



Amyra, Sikandar, and Kulfi start a fresh life with a happy reunion and celebrate Janmashtami.



However, Sikandar is in for a major shock when Jimmy Gazdaar visits the house with some papers.



He tells Sikandar that he has taken over his music studio and bought the rights to his music as well.



The financial crisis will bring a storm in Sikandar's life.



Following this shocking twist, Sikandar sends Kulfi and Amyra away from himself.



Sikandar blesses his daughters and compels them to learn music and make him proud.



He promises to return after resolving all the problems they are experiencing.



It will be interesting to see what happens next.