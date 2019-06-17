Get ready for some ‘Bhootiyagiri’ with ALTBalaji’s Booo….Sabki Phategi

MUMBAI: ALTBalaji is set to spook and tickle the funny bones of its audiences with a first ever horror comedy web-series Booo…Sabki Phategi. The trailer has just been dropped by the OTT platform and it seems nothing less than an absolute laugh riot with elements of horror. The series will see actors Tusshar Kapoor and Mallika Sherawat sharing screen space after almost 17 years. That’s not all, with its stellar cast, which includes veteran actor Sanjay Mishra and Ashwini Kalsekar, the funny men Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek, the hot Shefali Jariwala amongst many others. Directed by Farhad Samji of the Housefull fame, BOOO... Sabki Phategi will surely be on everyones ‘'binge watch' list.



The web series revolves around a group of friends who get together at an isolated resort. What soon follows them is a mystery as they soon discover that each one of them has a secret from their past which is revealed. In a series of events, members of the group start turning up dead, one after the other and turn zombies.. Manav, played by Tusshar Kapoor, plays the most innocent guy in the group, who is the butt of all jokes. But there's more than meets the eye as he has an unseen mysterious side that nobody knows about. The group ignores all the paranormal activities taking place in this haunted resort including Haseena, played by Mallika Sherawat, mysterious walking ghost trying to communicate with them.



Tusshar Kapoor, who plays the character of Manav in the show commented, “This is my digital debut, and I am really excited to associate with Farhad Samji. My character has a lot of fun elements and will definitely resonate with the youth. It's a comic take on a series of scary events and the I hope that the audiences absolutely enjoy a fun watching it”.



Mallaika Sherawat, on playing the character of Haseena, quipped, “I play a ghost for the time first time and the makers have kept my look very interesting. This has been a fabulous opportunity to work with actors with such amazing comic timing like Sanjay Mishra, Kiku, Krishna and Tusshar. I feel the USP of the show is its stellar and amazing cast. I had full faith in Farhad knew the show is in safe hands. I have totally enjoyed working with everybody on the set and I am sure we will be able to make you laugh out loud along with spooking you.”



What is planned to be a joyous romantic night takes a turn for the worse due to some happenings in the resort. It’s set to be one show that’s sure going to keep the audiences gripped. Directed by Farhad Samji, who is best known as the co-writer of the “Golmaal” and “Housefull” series, Booo…Sabki Phategi is all set to create a wave of ghosts and rib-tickling comedy into the digital space.



So get ready for some adventure as this mad gang is coming to spook in the most rib-tickling manner on 27th June on ALTBalaji app. Stay tuned!