Get ready for some meaty ‘saas-bahu’ drama post Susheel-Satya’s marriage in Ikyawann

Mumbai: Star Plus show Ikyawann (Panaroman Entertainment) has seen enough drama between Satya (Namish Taneja) and Susheel (Prachi Tehlan) where neither of the two are happy to get married to each other.

Susheel has fallen in love with Satya and has also come to face half the truth about Satya getting married to her to avenge his family.

In the upcoming episodes, Susheel will come to face the fact that Satya is taking revenge because it was her dad who promised to marry Neela’s daughter. Susheel’s father did not keep his promise as his wife was pregnant. As an act of repentance and to get the family together, Susheel will get married to Satya.

A source form the set informs, “Satya and Susheel have got married despite an ego clash. The truth that they know about Leela and Kiran is incomplete. The track will soon have Neel and Susheel battling it out through various challenges. This ‘saas-bahu’ drama will definitely be an interesting watch!”

