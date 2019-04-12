Get you weekly dose of entertainment with exciting titles by Amazon Prime Video

MUMBAI: April 10, 2019: Watch an exciting line up of Indian and International titles only on Amazon Prime Video. This week, Prime members can watch the much awaited, Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2 written by stand-up comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath starring Shweta Tripathi in the lead. With a fresh storyline and gripping new characters in the second season, Laakhon Mein Ek, produ ced by Only Much Louder (OML), will be the first Indian Series for Prime Video in an anthology format. Created by ace comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath, the second season of Laakhon Mein Ek, is set to release on April 12 2019, across 200 countries and territories only on Amazon Prime Video.

Prime members can catch The Tick - their favorite superhero is back to defend the city from new villains and old enemies. Prime Members can also relax and binge-watch Seasons 1-4 of the comedy series Casual starring Michael a Watkins and Tommy Dewey. The series is about a bachelor brother and his newly divorced sister living under one roof again. Together, they coach each other through the crazy world of dating while raising her teenage daughter.

Viewers can enjoy watching the Kannada drama thriller Chambal starring Sathish Ninasam and Sonu Gawda shortly after its theatrical release. Amazon Prime Video also presents hit Tamil film To Let, where Dharun Bala, Sheela Rajkumar will be seen essaying roles of parents as they struggle to save their house after being given an ultimatum by the landlady. To Let won the National Award in 2018 under the category of Best Feature Film in Tamil.

As the exam season ends, Prime Video brings an exhilarating line up for kids with Baahubali The Lost Legends: Season 4 and Bug Diaries.

HIGHLIGHTS

Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2

Laakhon Mein Ek is a series that showcases the extraordinary stories of ordinary people defying odds, fighting corrupt systems to become the change that is required in the system. In Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2, viewers will get to see the story of Dr. Shreya, played by Shweta Tripathi, who has been posted in Sitlapur village (Maharashtra) to conduct a cataract camp. The villagers, however, are not the biggest believers in Government healthcare as the supplies aren't separate from politics, and the staff isn't the dream team one would desire. Dr. Shreya keeps fighting the system, and faces indomitable odds, but the question remains whether she will change the system or if the system will change her. Created by Biswa Kalyan Rath, Prime Exclusive Series Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2 is written by Biswa Kalyan Rath, Abhishek Sengupta and Hussain Haidry and stars Shweta Tripathi, in the lead.

The Tick S2

Tick and Arthur have freed the City from The Terror - now they must defend it from new villains and old enemies. That is if they can convince AEGIS, the government agency in charge of superhero regulation, that they deserve the job. But now that the City is ‘safe enough to protect’ Tick and Arthur begin to see they’ve got competition.

To Let (Tamil)

National Awards winner To Let captures the struggle of a family of three as they search for a house to rent after being given an ultimatum to vacate their house by their landlady.

Chambal (Kannada)

Subhash is an IAS officer is posted as the District Commissioner in the Karnataka region. As he faces the corrupt system and politicians in his new region, armed with will and courage, he fights the system to bring them down.

Casual S1-4

A bachelor brother (Alex) and his newly divorced sister (Valerie) are living under one roof again. Together, they coach each other through the crazy world of dating while raising her teenage daughter.

Baahubali: The Lost Legends: Season 4

A new season of Baahubali: The Lost Legends begins as a new threat to Mahishmati arises from out of its dark past. Baahubali and Bhallalade va find themselves exiled from their own kingdom and must journey a great distance to expose the hidden past of Mahishmati and regain the throne for the honor of Rajmata Sivagami!

Diablo Guardián Season 2

Violetta is bored with her life in Mexico, so she runs away to NY with a bag full of money. Pig is a writer obsessed with finding a story worth telling. Violetta will make him her guardian devil, her Diablo Guardian. She will cross every boundary, ignore the consequences and cash in on her body, until she finds herself trapped by Nefas. Violetta will try to escape and reclaim her freedom.

Bug Diaries Season 1

Three unlikely bug buddies, Fly, Spider and Worm, fly, spin, and jump into all kinds of adventures in the big world around them. Imagine hopping a ride on a furry dog or dodging raindrops bigger than your house! Using their unique insect abilities, our tiny heroes find ways to help themselves and others out of sticky situations and record their stories in their bug diaries!

Amazon Prime Video has the largest selection of latest & exclusive movies and TV shows, stand-up comedy, biggest Indian and Hollywood films, US TV series, most popular Indian & international kids’ shows, and award-winning Amazon Prime Originals, all available, ad-free, with a world class customer experience. Besides Kannada, the platform also includes titles available in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali.