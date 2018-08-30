Ghost drama intensifies: Jethalal’s encounter with daravani dulhan in Taarak Mehta

MUMBAI: The makers at Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms) have much drama in store for viewers.

The ongoing track of daravani dulhan has kept audiences on the edge of their seats.

In upcoming episodes, viewers will witness that Mohanlal has decided to sell the flat. Bhide learns that Vicky, a real estate broker (played by Shakul Chauhan), has brought a buyer to see Mohanlal’s flat. The members of Gokuldhaam Society warn the couple about the daravani dulhan. However, the buyers, Sameer (Amit Soni) and Tanya (Soni Sharma), are not convinced, and they decide to see the flat. Unfortunately, they encounter the ghost.

Now, Vicky suggests that the society members consult with a baba named Guru Gantal. He also suggests that they lock that wing and place a cross sign on it along with lemon.

Meanwhile, Jethalal is back and is shocked to see the danger board outside the wing. His neighbours inform him about the entire situation. Jethalal says he is not scared, and Bhide with Iyer challenge him to click a selfie inside Mohanlal’s house.

Jethalal takes Taarak along with him. He also encounters the ghost.

What will happen next? How will the daravani dulhan mystery be solved?

Stay glued to this space to find out!

