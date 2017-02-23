Ghost drama in Zee TV’s EK Tha Raja...

Zee TV’s Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani (Sphereorigins) will soon take a thrilling turn.

We recently reported about talented thespian Anita Raja aka Rajmata’s comeback in the drama.

As per our sources, she has come to help Raja (Sarrtaj Gill) in his quest to know about the death of Rani (Eisha Singh).

Now in the coming episode, Naina (Eisha Singh) will get shocked to see Rani’s ghost. Later, Rani’s spirit will enter Naina’s body and will give some hints to Raja about her death. However, Raja will think that it was her wife Rani and not Naina.

Will Raja ever know the truth of Rani’s death mystery?

We buzzed Eisha and Sarrtaj but they both remained unavailable to comment.

