Hot Downloads

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Sara Khan
Sara Khan

quickie
Deeksha Kanwal Sonalkar

I want to fly: Deeksha Kanwal Sonalkar

more quickie Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Ghotak to turn Railway Baba in SABTV’s Chidiya Ghar

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Jan 2017 05:09 PM

SAB TV’s Chidiya Ghar (Garima Productions) will have interesting track coming up to tickle the funny bones.

The very interesting character of the show Ghotak, played by talented actor Paresh Ganatra, will turn a baba (Holy Man) in the above comedy drama.

As per the plot, Narayan family will visit Lapad baba (who would have a habit to slap everyone). In the meeting, Ghotak will get quite curious to know why humans turn baba. Hence, he will go up to Babuji (Rajendra Gupta) to know the actual reason behind it.

Later, Ghotak will think that even he can solve everyone’s problem as he is good in finding solutions. Hence, we will also turn into a baba and he will be called the Railway baba.

Gradually, even he will have his followers and by luck, he will be able to solve few people’s problem. His wife Koyal (Aditi Sajwan) will join him and she would turn into a guru maa.

People would start worshipping him and he will start getting endorsement offers.

Later, their family friend would fall sick and will seek help of baba. But this time he will not be able to cure his ailment.

This moment will create angst against Ghotak and people would come to beat him up.

How will Ghotak manage to come out of this situation?

Aditi Sajwan confirmed the above development with us!

Tags > SAB TV, Chidiya Ghar, Railway Baba, Ghotak, Garima Productions, Paresh Ganatra,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest