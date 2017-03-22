Ghulaam fame Ridheema Tiwari loves her sensuous avatar

Ridheema Tiwari is currently seen essaying the hot and sensuous role of Maldawali in Life OK’s show Ghulaam is gearing all the attention from the viewers and is one of the most loved character of the show.

Lately Ridheema’s bold pictures have made their way to the Internet, but the actress isn't bothered at all. In fact, she's rather amused at her new-found image of a sex symbol on the tube. "It's a great feeling to know that you're being called sexy. I am a progressive woman and being sexy is a great compliment," says Ridheema.

The actress, who believes that the appeal comes to her naturally , points out that being a sex symbol is not everyone's cup of tea. Which is why she is unapologetic about the new image. "The added sex appeal and a good role will elevate my image completely. “ She says suggesting that her look will attract more viewership.

Currently, she says she is happy playing the role of Maldawali in Ghulaam. "This is the first time I have been presented so well. I try to portray Maldawali sensuously but not in a crass way. My look in the show is very attractive”.

Ridheema Tiwari will soon be seen on big screen sharing the screen space with Vidya Balan in her upcoming project ‘Begum Jaan’.

(Source: IANS)