‘Ghulaam' has helped me grow as an actor: Param Singh

"Ghulaam" has completed 100 episodes and its lead actor Param Singh says that the TV show has helped him evolve as an actor.



The show clocked 100 episodes on June 2.



"I really feel delighted on the completion of 100 episodes. This show has given me immense popularity and has helped me grow as an actor as I get to play several shades in one character itself. Hope we keep entertaining the audience and the show completes 1000 episodes," Param said in a statement.



"Ghulaam", aired on Life OK, also features Vikkas Manaktala.



Saurabh Tiwari, the producer of the show, said: "It has been wonderful and creatively very satisfying journey till now. We wanted to create a clutter breaking world through ‘Ghulaam' and are really happy with the response we have got from the audience for its first 100 episodes."

(Source: IANS)