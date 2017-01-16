Ghulaam’s Rangeela: Harshad’s ‘loss’ is Param’s ‘gain’

The loyal fans of the Sadda Haq star Param Singh are in for a treat as they will see their favourite actor in a brand new avatar, when compared to his character in the youth based show.

Param will be seen in the ruthless avatar of Rangeela, a man who would have no fear and will only know to create terror.

One has to say that Param has come a long way to get into the garb of Rangeela, after he played the boy-next-door in Sadda Haq.

Three cheers to Param for having the courage to try something out of the box!!

But not all know that it was Dahleez hero, Harshad Arora, who was very close to bagging the role of Rangeela initially.

A source confides in us, “Harshad was the first choice for the part, and he came very close to bagging it. However, as an afterthought, Harshad felt that Rangeela was multi-layered and a very complex character to play.”

Once Harshad declined the offer, the makers zeroed in on Param.

“The spark in Param got him the lead role in Ghulaam,” adds our source.

As for Harshad, he was also approached by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia to play the lead guy in the Zee TV show, Zindagi Ki Mehek. However, it is believed that Harshad refused the offer as he did not want to shift to Delhi. Ultimately, Delhi boy, Karan Vohra managed to grab the role.

Harshad as we know, has gone on to sign the meaty offer in Fireworks Productions’ newly launched show on Life OK, Khunkhar.

We buzzed Harshad and Param, but they remained unavailable for comments.

We also sent out a text message to Producer of Ghulaam, Saurabh Tewari, but did not get any revert.

‘Destiny’s call’, at times changes lives!! Let’s see how it acts upon all these actors…