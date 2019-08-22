Giaa Manek aka Gopika’s character to turn ‘grey’ in Zee TV’s Mannmohini?

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Manmohini, has been entertaining audiences with interesting twists and turns in the life of Ram, Siya, and Mohini.



The show is liked for its edgy storyline and talented performances of the cast. It revolves around a witch who has been waiting for her love for more than 500 years. She comes back to claim his reincarnation.



Moving into the next phase of the story, the show will now take a 5-year leap and will focus on the lives of Ram (played by Ankit Siwach) and Siya (played by Garima Singh), who are living happily in the town of Behramgarh, as the evil Mohini has finally left their lives for good.



Amidst all the drama in the show, audiences will be in for a surprise with the entry of a new character named Gopika. Stepping into Gopika’s shoes is popular and talented actor Giaa Manek.



In the upcoming episodes, just when Ram and Siya feel that they have moved on from a bitter phase in their lives, a dying lady, claiming to be the mother of Ram’s child, hands over a 5-year-old boy named Mann to him. Siya, who is initially sceptical , eventually accepts Mann as her own son, and he becomes an integral part of her life. In a turn of events, Mann accidentally ends up in a garbage van from where a feisty, talkative young Gujarati woman named Gopika saves him.



However, we have also learned that eventually, Gopika’s character will apparently turn negative. She will have some evil motive which will be revealed as the story progresses.



Who is Mann? Why does Gopika go to great lengths to save Mann?



Stay tuned to know.