Giaa Manek & Rashmi Sharma Telefilms call off their war; Rekindle friendship

Giaa Manek became a household name and wooed the hearts of every TV show lover as Gopi Bahu in Star Plus' show Saath Nibhana Saathiya (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms). Her sweet smile, innocent face and soft personality charmed the audience in a way that every mother-in-law began to wish for a ‘bahu’ like her.

With the show's success, Giaa's popularity grew but, life had different things in store for her. She chose to participate in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, a dance reality show on a rival channel thereby denying to oblige with the contract, which led to a major tiff between her and the Producer of the show, Rashmi Sharma.

To make things worse, Giaa was not even permitted to visit the sets of Saath Nibhana Saathiya to meet her ex-colleagues. In fact, if rumours are to be believed, when Rucha Hasabnis better known as Rashi from the same show Rashi, hosted her wedding reception, Rashmi Sharma refused to get herself photographed if Giaa was around.

However now, we hear there is peace in paradise once again and things are sorted between Gia and the producer as they were spotted exchanging pleasantries at a particular function.

When asked about the same Giaa confirmed the news and said, “Yes, everything is fine between us now.”

Rashmi Sharma asked us to call her later. However, there was no revert from her end till the time TellyChakkar was filing this story.

So, should the audience expect to see them collaborate in the near future? Only time will tell.

Cheers to new beginnings and rekindling friendships!