Gima Ashi roped in for a music video

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates about music videos.

We recently reported about Avneet Kaur and Riyaz Ali being roped in for an upcoming music video.

Now, the latest update is that TikTok fame Gima Ashi (Garima Chaurasiya) will be seen in an upcoming music video.

The project will be produced under the label Single Track Studio, and the song will be sung by Aman Sandhu. Jaci Saini will direct the video.

The casting has been done by acclaimed casting director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi.

Gima rose to fame with her TikTok video on Emiway Bantai's Machaege song.

We couldn't connect with her for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.