News

Gima Ashi roped in for a music video

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
27 Jul 2019 12:58 PM
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates about music videos.
 
We recently reported about Avneet Kaur and Riyaz Ali being roped in for an upcoming music video.
 
Now, the latest update is that TikTok fame Gima Ashi (Garima Chaurasiya) will be seen in an upcoming music video.
 
The project will be produced under the label Single Track Studio, and the song will be sung by Aman Sandhu. Jaci Saini will direct the video.
 
The casting has been done by acclaimed casting director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi.
 
Gima rose to fame with her TikTok video on Emiway Bantai's Machaege song.
 
We couldn't connect with her for a comment.
 
Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
Tags > Gima Ashi, music video, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Kuhu and Kunal's engagement...

In pics: Kuhu and Kunal's engagement ceremony in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Roshni Chopra
Roshni Chopra
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma
Vaani Kapoor & Sushant Singh Rajput
Shuddh Desi Romance
Sudeepa Singh
Sudeepa Singh
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal

past seven days