Actor Gireesh Sahedev says he is enjoying the role of antagonist Pankaj Chowdhary in TV show "Saam Daam Dand Bhed" as it is different from other negative characters that have previously appeared on Indian television.

"Pankaj Chowdhary is the antagonist in the show. He is not like regular negative character we see in a TV show. Creatives has written it with lots of efforts and playing such role is a treat for me. I was keen to play this part," Gireesh said in a statement.

"Pankaj is a cold-blooded aspiring politician, who is hungry for power and money and could do any damn thing to achieve his goals. He has no ethics, no etiquette, no honesty, brutal, heartless and has all possible negative aspects," he added.

Gireesh has previously appeared in shows like "Best of Luck Nikki", "Navya.. Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal", "Ardhangini - Ek Khoobsurat Jeevan Saathi" and "Instant Khichdi".

"Saam Daam Dand Bhed" is aired on Star Bharat.

(Source: IANS)