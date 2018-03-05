Home > Tv > Tv News
Girish to stage play on Bengali New Year in Jagat Janani Maa Sarada

05 Mar 2018

Kolkata: Gear up for Jagat Janani Maa Sarada as the upcoming episodes of the daily soap have a lot of drama in store for the viewers.   

According to our source, in the coming episode, Naren (Debanjan Chatterjee) along with Kali and Tarak will return to Kashipur from Bodhgaya. When Naren and Thakur (Suman Kundu) will meet after a long time, a surge of emotional current will flow.

Soon will arrive the occasion of Bengali New Year and all the disciples of Thakur will come over to seek his blessings.

But Girish (Sanjib Sarkar) is the exception.

Can you guess what will he do?

Well, he will follow Thakur’s words and concentrate on what he is best at – he will stage his new play on Bengali New Year. But Binodini (Swarnokamal) will not only be aversive of her theatre contacts but will also behave weirdly.

What is the reason behind Binodini’s weird behavior? Will Girish tolerate this arrogance anymore?  Only time will tell.

Keep visiting this space for more updates.

