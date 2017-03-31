Girl gets down and dirty with Neha and Prince on Roadies Rising

Dirty dancing is an art and it takes a great deal of oomph and effort to nail it. In the Chandigarh auditions of Roadies Rising, a female contestant was seen going down and dirty with Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula as she won them over with her sexy lap dance. Neha and Prince got a sultry lap dance from a hot female contestant, Divya, who is an air hostess and prefers calling herself ‘air hotness’ or rather ‘Hawai Garmi’.



While filling up her form Divya had candidly admitted that one of her skillsets is seducing people. Wow! That’s quite a skill, Divya! Trying to seduce Prince, Divya asked him to be her ‘boy toy’ and quickly got on to her task of luring Prince. Divya got too close to Prince while giving him a lap dance. While Prince was scandalized and shied away , Divya said she wanted to continue with Neha. Being the sport that she is, Neha readily agreed and she seemed to be enjoying the dance.



A source close to the sets said, “Divya gave quite an amazing lap dance to Neha and Prince. It was a sight worth watching. Prince literally had his heart in his mouth and was extremely shy.”



So sit back, relax and watch out for Divya’s sexy lap dance on Roadies Rising!