Girlfriend Shivangi STEALS Mohsin’s shoes on Yeh Rishta sets

Mumbai, 30 January 2018: Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan make a perfect jodi on and off screen. The duo plays couple Naira and Kartik in the popular and longest running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus.

Undoubtedly, Shivangi and Mohsin are very dedicated actors but at the same time both of them like to play pranks and keep pulling each other’s leg.

Recently, the naughty Shivangi decided to trouble her lover Mohsin on the sets of Yeh Rishta. The charming girl stole Mohsin’s shoes, leaving him walking around in a pair of slippers.

Watch this adorable video on how Mohsin finds his shoes back!

Such an awwwwdorable couple!