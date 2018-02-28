Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Girlfriend Shivya Pathania reminisces Kinshuk’s Shaka Laka Boom Boom days

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Feb 2018 11:18 AM

Mumbai: The 90’s kids hold some really fond memories when it comes to television shows.

Among the many shows that the era loved watching, Shaka Laka Boom Boom starring Kinshuk Vaidya was a superhit and it is still alive in the hearts of many.

After he essayed the role of Sanju in the popular series as a child artist, Kinshuk has grown up to be handsome. He marked his return to the TV space with Rajshri Productions’ Ek Rishta Sajhedaari Ka on Sony TV and was much appreciated by everyone. However, he is still remembered as Sanju by many.

Infact, he often keeps receiving fan messages about his debut role, Sanju and his magic pencil on his social media platforms.

Talented beauty Shivya Pathania, who is also Kinshuk’s girlfriend, took to Instagram to post a meme on some fond memories which may make each of you’ll feel nostalgic and surprisingly, it also included a glimpse of Kinshuk’s childhood show, Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Shivya wrote a beautiful caption in which she mentioned that how Sanju aka Kinshuk and the show made everyone’s childhood special.

Have a look at her post – 

So sweet! Isn’t it?

Tags > Shivya Pathania, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Kinshuk Vaidya, Sony TV, Ek Rishta Sajhedaari Ka, Rajshri Productions, Instagram,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Sridevi's last rites will be penned in the...

Sridevi's last rites will be penned in the history
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Rajshree Thakur
Rajshree Thakur

poll

Do you think Sridevi's death is sensationalized by the Indian media?

Sridevi
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Papon is at fault in the kissing controversy?

Do you think Papon is at fault in the kissing controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days