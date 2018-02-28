Girlfriend Shivya Pathania reminisces Kinshuk’s Shaka Laka Boom Boom days

Mumbai: The 90’s kids hold some really fond memories when it comes to television shows.

Among the many shows that the era loved watching, Shaka Laka Boom Boom starring Kinshuk Vaidya was a superhit and it is still alive in the hearts of many.

After he essayed the role of Sanju in the popular series as a child artist, Kinshuk has grown up to be handsome. He marked his return to the TV space with Rajshri Productions’ Ek Rishta Sajhedaari Ka on Sony TV and was much appreciated by everyone. However, he is still remembered as Sanju by many.

Infact, he often keeps receiving fan messages about his debut role, Sanju and his magic pencil on his social media platforms.

Talented beauty Shivya Pathania, who is also Kinshuk’s girlfriend, took to Instagram to post a meme on some fond memories which may make each of you’ll feel nostalgic and surprisingly, it also included a glimpse of Kinshuk’s childhood show, Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Shivya wrote a beautiful caption in which she mentioned that how Sanju aka Kinshuk and the show made everyone’s childhood special.

Have a look at her post –

So sweet! Isn’t it?