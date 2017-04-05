Girlfriend Shivya surprises Kinshuk on his birthday

Telly town’s chocolate boy Kinshuk Vaidya, who was recently seen on Sony TV’s much loved show Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka (Rajshri Productions) has turned a year older today (5 April).

The birthday boy is showered with love and good wishes on his birthday from his loved ones and fans across the globe. Kinshuk received a cute surprise from his lady love Shivya Pathania and he is feeling quite happy about it.

When we spoke to Kinshuk about it, he told us, “I was out for some work yesterday and when I came back home, I saw that my home was decorated beautifully. It was all planned and executed by Shivya and few of my friends. It was very nice and cute surprise.

I always keep on saying that the inner kid inside me should never die, so I think she took that seriously and decorated everything in a cute way. Then I cut the cake and partied with my friends,” added Kinshuk.

Revealing about his plans for the evening, Kinshuk said, “Probably I will go out for dinner in the evening today with my close friends and family. We will dance and party together.”

Kinshuk is feeling blessed to receive so many good wishes from everyone on his birthday today. Sharing his happiness with us, he said, “My co-stars and fans, everyone has wished me and I am confused who should I reply first. I would like to thank everyone for the birthday wishes and I hope to see you all soon.”

Have a look at Shivya’s surprise for Kinshuk through her post –

We wish Kinshuk a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead.