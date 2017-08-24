The tasks on Splitsvilla X are getting naughtier with each passing week. After getting the contestants to ‘Chipak’ and ‘Kiss’ their partners, this week will see the girls lick the boys in order to win the task. Yes, you heard it right!

The upcoming episode on Splitsvilla X will see another interesting ‘Baewatch’ session aptly named ‘Lick and Pick’. The task will see the girls being blindfolded and they have to guess the particular ingredient being applied on the boy by…you guessed it right ‘licking’. That’s not all! They will also have to identify the body part on which the ingredient was applied along with the correct name of the contestant.

Speaking about the same, a source on the sets shared, “It was hilarious and a bit stomach churning to see the girls lick the food of the boys nose, neck, back and even biceps. While some lucky girls got Peanut butter and chocolate a few unlucky ones had to taste Garlic and Egg yolk.”

May the best licker win!