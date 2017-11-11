Unusual alliances will be formed as the girls on Splitsvilla join forces to battle it out in a game of Rugby in a fight for their survival!

This week’s episode will see a strange alliance being formed between Naina-Alisha-Akansha and Nibedita-Hritu-Steffi as the two teams take on each other in a game of Heart v/s Mind.

Speaking about the same, a source from the sets revealed, “It was surprising to see the girls join hands with their enemies to defeat their own friends. Naina’s team was very aggressive from the beginning and they scored many goals but Nibi’s team made a great comeback and gave tough competition.”

Who will win the task and save their partners from elimination?