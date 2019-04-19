Giving up is not an option: Vinod Goswami

MUMBAI: There are thousands of actors who play supporting roles to the protagonists, give the film a new lease of credibility, and are as, if not more, talented as the main leads. However, they do not receive as much fame and stardom as they deserve. In our Casting Call segment, we present you an actor who played supporting roles in many films. In an interview with us, the actor shared how he became an actor, and also gave his advice to aspiring actors. Well, we are talking about Vinod Goswami.

Vinod Goswami is an actor who is known for films like D-Day, Kartik calling Kartik, Abhishapat and many more. When we contacted Vinod and asked how he got into acting, he said, ‘The passion of acting since childhood landed me in the city of dreams.’

Living in an expensive city like Mumbai and to sustain in an uncertain profession like acting is not easy. One needs work to sustain here. If actors get work frequently the expenses get managed, but many a times, an actor remains jobless for a good period of time.

Motivating all the aspiring actors, Vinod said, ‘Nowadays there are many options for the upcoming youth in acting and one should always be motivated and try harder even after rejection. Also, thinking that you will be star in first go is a wrong attitude, instead work hard with passion and faith, nobody gets there easily. One needs to be persistent and not give up.’

He further added, ‘With the explosion of digital content, there are a lot of opportunities in the market for good roles. I believe aspiring actors should pounce on them and not give up or get into easy means in order to get work in the acting space.’