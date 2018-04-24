Glad to do a comedy soap and play a police for the first time: Rupsa Chatterjee

KOLKATA: Actress Rupsa Chatterjee is glad to do a comedy serial and essay the role of a police for the first time.

The actress is playing the role of a sub-inspector in Colors Bangla’s upcoming comedy soap, Satyameva Jayati.

Speaking to TellyChakkar, Rupsa said, “This is my first comedy serial. I am happy to play the role of a police in it. And I find a lot of similarities with my character, Jayati. Jayati is like Rupsa. Just like the character, I love to have fun and do comedy in real life. My character is very ‘daanpite (daredevil)’ just like me.”

“So, I do not need to put much effort. In fact, people are telling me that I will not have to work hard to portray this role,” added the actress.

Rupsa started her television career with Erao Shatru. She played the lead protagonist in soaps like Agnipariksha and Jani Dekha Hobe. Then she was seen in negative roles in some serials before bagging Satyameva Jayati.

Asked how it feels to get the opportunity of playing different shades and the pretty lady replied with a smile, “This is really a nice question. I am glad that people feel if I can pull off both positive and negative roles then I can also play a comedy role. I am really thankful that they are utilizing me for varied roles.”

“As a lead, this is my first work with Colors Bangla. They have taken a big step along with me; I feel responsible and I am trying my level best to do justice to my role,” she added.

On wearing the uniform of police, the actress said, “I am really happy to wear this uniform and play the role of a police for the first time. J Bag has been embroidered on my uniform; it gives a nice feeling. The only problem is it feels uncomfortable to shoot by wearing this uniform in this hot weather but then you can’t help since it is the lead protagonist.”

Is she following anyone to portray her role? She answered, “I used to watch F.I.R. and I liked the actress (Kavita Kaushik) who played a police in it.”

“I won’t say that I am following her but yes, before starting this project I had watched a few episodes of the series to see how a ‘daanpite’ police officer can do comedy. Rest I have prepared on my own. Anindoda (Banerjee) and the team are helping me a lot,” she added.

Good luck, Rupsa!

Produced by Eyewash and also starring Subadra, Raja Goswami, Sudipa Basu and others, the show will start from 30 April and air every Monday to Sunday at 6 pm.

(Also read: Read to know about cast and crew details of Satyameva Jayati…)

Keep visiting this space for more updates.