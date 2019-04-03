Glad that I achieved one of the goals from my wish list: Parth Samthan

Parth Samthaan, who has become a household name with Star Plus’ popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, is riding high on success.

The dashing lad has received immense love from his fans all across the world.

In a candid chat with TellyChakkar, the actor had revealed his new year's resolution and had said, 'It is every parent’s dream to see their kid stand on their feet. This year, I would like to buy a house for my mom and bring a smile on her face. Besides that, my personal resolution is to spend more time with my family. I haven’t seen my family for almost 6 months and they are waiting for me back home, so I want to give more time to people who truly matter to me.'

Exactly three months into the new year, Parth has achieved his goal of buying a new house in Mumbai so that he can spend more time with his family.

Parth took to Instagram and shared his happiness on being able to buy a house in a city like Mumbai. He wrote, 'Gift to my Parents —-MY FIRST HOUSE IN MUMBAI

This feeling is beyond happiness !

Since the time one travels to a new city to aspire his/her dream .. you are always away from your home .. and while pursuing your dream you want to get your ‘home sweet home’ asap .. So with god’s blessings ...finally m glad that I am able to achieve one of the goals from my wishlist #myownhouse #2801 #hariom

Ganpati Bappa Maurya.'

See the post here.

Here’s wishing the actor congratulations on his achievement!