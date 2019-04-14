Glad I got to play a negative role in Ishq Mein Marjwana: Lata Sabharwal

Actor Lata Sabharwal is playing actor Arjun Bijlani's mother in Mamta Patnaik’s Ishq Mein Marjawan. Talking about the experience of working in the show, she says, “The first and foremost reason I took up the show because it was a thriller and after doing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain for so many years I wanted to do something different. The character was so different. I got to play a negative character after a long time. Now, it has turned positive. It's a thriller so the plot keeps changing,” she says.

Lata, who is also part of Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, says that balancing both shows can be challenging, but she loves it. “At times, it is difficult to manage but I have to push myself. I am also very grateful because to be part of two amazing shows. I am really thankful for both the production houses for adjusting with my timings,” she says.

Lata has a six-year-old son as well and has a lot of family support at home. “Since I am doing two shows, it's a bit difficult to spend a lot of time with my son. But I have a lot of family support. My mother is there and my mother-in-law is there as well. Plus, either me or my husband try to be with our son. Also, our son knows the importance of our work as he has been seeing us going to work from a very early age. I resumed work at the initial stage and with family support it has been possible,” she says.

Ask her what her advice is for working mothers, and she says, “I would say if you love to work, try to strike a balance between work and home and don't feel guilty about it. I would like to quote Kareena Kapoor Khan here when she once said that she would love to see Taimur seeing a working mother coming home and learning the importance of work. So, I would like to see my son learning the importance of work. This is my mother's identity. I left my work in between for some time and stayed home but I couldn't do it. I missed working too much.”